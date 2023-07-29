Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 283,251 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,053,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

