Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.07.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
