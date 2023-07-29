Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 223.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 60,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.21.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

