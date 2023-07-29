Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,380,000 after acquiring an additional 298,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 205,321 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after buying an additional 121,714 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. 40,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

