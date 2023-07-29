Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Holdings Trimmed by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. 127,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,085. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

