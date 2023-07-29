Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $383.48. 56,626,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,640,746. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average is $334.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

