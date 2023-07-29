Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.