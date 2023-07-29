Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 121,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,318. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

