Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.33. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $513.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

