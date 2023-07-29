Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $511.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $513.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.