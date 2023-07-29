Internet Computer Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $13.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00014806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,572,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,238,270 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

