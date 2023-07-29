Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.64 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $19.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00014785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,572,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,236,478 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

