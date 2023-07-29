International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 3,410,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

