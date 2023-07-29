International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of IBM opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

