International Bancshares Co. (IBOC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63 on August 25th

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

IBOC stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 326.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

