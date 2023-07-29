Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

