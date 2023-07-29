Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,087,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,005,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

