Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $824.43 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $860.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.14.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

