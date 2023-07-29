Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

