Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $250.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $251.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

