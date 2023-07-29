Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,014,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after buying an additional 1,295,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 712,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 266,474 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
JCPB opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.