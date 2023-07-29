Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.