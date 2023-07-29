Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMX opened at $82.52 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.