Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Exponent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

