Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $268.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.