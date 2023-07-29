Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,102,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

