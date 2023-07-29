Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,297,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.70 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.