IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.48. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

