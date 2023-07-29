Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

