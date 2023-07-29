Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Intel Stock Up 6.6 %

INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

