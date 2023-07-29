Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,440 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.