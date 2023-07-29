Insider Selling: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Sells 4,491 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.7 %

United Airlines stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.