Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,750,500.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

