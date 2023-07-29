Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells $1,009,980.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

SLB stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $24,560,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 75.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 18.5% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.