Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $161,339.71 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.99, for a total transaction of $161,339.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,121.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

INSP opened at $288.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

