Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells $383,000.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.16 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

