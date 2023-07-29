Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $578,500.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.09. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 929,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 700,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

