Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $578,500.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Expro Group Stock Performance
NYSE XPRO opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.09. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
