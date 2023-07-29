Insider Selling: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Director Sells 395 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director William G. Jurgensen sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $16,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIG opened at $60.17 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.