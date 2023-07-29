Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,780 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210.40.

On Monday, July 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

