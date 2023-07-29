Insider Buying: Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Director Acquires $3,406,839.28 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

