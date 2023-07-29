Insider Buying: Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Director Acquires $3,406,839.28 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
See Also
