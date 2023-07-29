Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,073 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,356,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040,512. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EMO opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.