Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.12. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 17,780 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ISSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $645,085. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.