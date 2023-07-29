Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.55. 2,790,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

