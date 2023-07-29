Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

NYSE PHM traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $84.80. 2,277,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

