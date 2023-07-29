Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. 11,511,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,869,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

