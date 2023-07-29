Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,302 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,689,930 shares of company stock worth $73,975,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.