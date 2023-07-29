Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.2% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,346,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,147,000 after buying an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

