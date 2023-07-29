Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. 1,691,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,996. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

