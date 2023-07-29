Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,620,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,083,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.