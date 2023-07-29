InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.52. InfuSystem shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 39,998 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31.

Insider Transactions at InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $402,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

