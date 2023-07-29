Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 850 ($10.90) to GBX 900 ($11.54) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IFPJF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 735 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.51) target price on the stock.

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of IFPJF opened at $9.85 on Friday. Informa has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

